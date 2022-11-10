Hello. Just got a major menu bug fixed! Sorry about the long update times, We're trying to make those shorter.

Fixed the menu cutting out/glitching entirely

Added custom radio audio, just go to the gear icon in steam, browse local files -> BrVR117 -> Content -> Movies and replace TestVideo.mp4 with another video containing the audio you want to play. Make sure it's named TestVideo.mp4 and then go into the game, switch to the custom audio channel on the radio and it should play it! Note that volumes are slightly broken currently, it might come in super loud or silent.

Made various improvements to the frontrooms, including adding a window

Fixed an issue with attachments

Fixed an issue with the AK-47

Fixed an issue with the level 62 deer shooting minigame

Fixed some environment gaps in level 33

Fixed a fairly funny typo: I called the .357 a ".347" in the tutorial

The Sandbox gun palette + cursor is improved

Added some more area to level 188

If you light the tip of an axe on fire it will now turn into a flaming axe that sets entities ablaze

Lighting is rebuilt on level 20 making transitions between differently-lit sections of the map better

That's all. The menu bug was affecting level 0 so I wanted to fix it as soon as I could. Have a fun time being the best shot in the backrooms!