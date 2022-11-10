Hello. Just got a major menu bug fixed! Sorry about the long update times, We're trying to make those shorter.
- Fixed the menu cutting out/glitching entirely
- Added custom radio audio, just go to the gear icon in steam, browse local files -> BrVR117 -> Content -> Movies and replace TestVideo.mp4 with another video containing the audio you want to play. Make sure it's named TestVideo.mp4 and then go into the game, switch to the custom audio channel on the radio and it should play it! Note that volumes are slightly broken currently, it might come in super loud or silent.
- Made various improvements to the frontrooms, including adding a window
- Fixed an issue with attachments
- Fixed an issue with the AK-47
- Fixed an issue with the level 62 deer shooting minigame
- Fixed some environment gaps in level 33
- Fixed a fairly funny typo: I called the .357 a ".347" in the tutorial
- The Sandbox gun palette + cursor is improved
- Added some more area to level 188
- If you light the tip of an axe on fire it will now turn into a flaming axe that sets entities ablaze
- Lighting is rebuilt on level 20 making transitions between differently-lit sections of the map better
That's all. The menu bug was affecting level 0 so I wanted to fix it as soon as I could. Have a fun time being the best shot in the backrooms!
Changed files in this update