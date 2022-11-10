v1.89 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9913404 · Last edited 10 November 2022 – 22:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

DemonCrawl turned three years old on November 5th! On its previous two birthdays, we gave away exclusive cake-themed avatars. This time, we're ramping up the festivities a bit.

v1.89 adds a special Birthday stage that can be accessed by finding Cake artifacts in Hard Mode.

Additionally, you can earn 4 avatars and a new inventory skin by opening Presents. This Mini Event will only last a week - it is scheduled to end on November 17th.

Oh, and you will definitely receive a new avatar just for launching DemonCrawl this week, as per tradition.

We're also bringing back our Birthday Bash rewards for Patreon backers. It includes 11 exclusive avatars and 2 festive inventory skins.

Full patch notes are below. Enjoy!

Birthday Mini Event

Receive the "Year Three Cake" avatar by launching DemonCrawl

Open Presents to earn 4 additional avatars and a new inventory skin

Access the special Birthday stage by collecting Cake artifacts in Hard Mode

Chests in the Birthday stage have a 1-in-3 chance to contain a Present

Earn Divine Regift by completing Birthday in Beyond Mode

Bug Fixes