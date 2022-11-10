 Skip to content

DemonCrawl update for 10 November 2022

v1.89 Patch Notes

v1.89 Patch Notes

Hi folks,

DemonCrawl turned three years old on November 5th! On its previous two birthdays, we gave away exclusive cake-themed avatars. This time, we're ramping up the festivities a bit.

v1.89 adds a special Birthday stage that can be accessed by finding Cake artifacts in Hard Mode.

Additionally, you can earn 4 avatars and a new inventory skin by opening Presents. This Mini Event will only last a week - it is scheduled to end on November 17th.

Oh, and you will definitely receive a new avatar just for launching DemonCrawl this week, as per tradition.

We're also bringing back our Birthday Bash rewards for Patreon backers. It includes 11 exclusive avatars and 2 festive inventory skins.

Full patch notes are below. Enjoy!

Birthday Mini Event

  • Receive the "Year Three Cake" avatar by launching DemonCrawl
  • Open Presents to earn 4 additional avatars and a new inventory skin
  • Access the special Birthday stage by collecting Cake artifacts in Hard Mode
  • Chests in the Birthday stage have a 1-in-3 chance to contain a Present
  • Earn Divine Regift by completing Birthday in Beyond Mode

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed minimap overlapping with the Arena UI

