v1.89 Patch Notes

DemonCrawl turned three years old on November 5th! On its previous two birthdays, we gave away exclusive cake-themed avatars. This time, we're ramping up the festivities a bit.
v1.89 adds a special Birthday stage that can be accessed by finding Cake artifacts in Hard Mode.
Additionally, you can earn 4 avatars and a new inventory skin by opening Presents. This Mini Event will only last a week - it is scheduled to end on November 17th.
Oh, and you will definitely receive a new avatar just for launching DemonCrawl this week, as per tradition.
We're also bringing back our Birthday Bash rewards for Patreon backers. It includes 11 exclusive avatars and 2 festive inventory skins.
Full patch notes are below. Enjoy!
Birthday Mini Event
- Receive the "Year Three Cake" avatar by launching DemonCrawl
- Open Presents to earn 4 additional avatars and a new inventory skin
- Access the special Birthday stage by collecting Cake artifacts in Hard Mode
- Chests in the Birthday stage have a 1-in-3 chance to contain a Present
- Earn Divine Regift by completing Birthday in Beyond Mode
Bug Fixes
- Fixed minimap overlapping with the Arena UI
