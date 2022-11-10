 Skip to content

Operation: Pinkeye update for 10 November 2022

Fixed Steam Achievements

Build 9913246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick patch that fixed the Steam Achievements. I realised some of them didn't work. I fixed and tested all of them myself to confirm they now do work.

Happy Achievement Hunting!

Changed files in this update

