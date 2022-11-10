Community features and misc fixes

Fixed some bugs and ui issues ive not liked staring at while working on sisters

But also added an in game chat so if im on people can ask me questions directly, or if im not but other people are, maybe everyone could help each other :)

Also just as an update, just over a day until my new planner app launches, its gona be free like pixel pallette and ill try to find time to add to it over time like i have pixel planner :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1007960/Pixel_Planner/

But next fest is the next goal

Wana have a nice vertical slice to chuck into the wild, first proper game, wana do it right, and only have just under 7 weeks to first deadline, and its still not playable, wish me luck :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2084330/Sisters_Of_Sweetwater/