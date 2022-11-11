 Skip to content

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers update for 11 November 2022

Hotfix Update 7.4.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow officers,

we've just released a Hotfix Update with the version number 7.4.0. It addresses some frequently mentioned issues, resolves a bunch of crashes, and some other good things.

We continue to work on updates to improve the game further! Make sure to follow our official roadmap as well where we lay out our current and future plans.

Your Police Simulator Team

Changelog - Update 7.4.0

World & Graphics

  • Fixed Subway Stations still having collisions enabled

Multiplayer

  • Fixed Client becoming partially invisible at times
  • Fixed a crash happening to Client when attempting to switch seats multiple times

UI

  • Fixed constant display of return to show police presence message (yes, it was annoying)
  • Fixed map movement being disabled when hovering over certain UI elements with the mouse
  • Deleted the giant red banner disclaiming the current debug version

Crashes

  • Fixed a bunch of different crashes to increase the overall stability

