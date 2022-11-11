Hotfix Update 7.4.0

_
Fellow officers,
_
we've just released a Hotfix Update with the version number 7.4.0. It addresses some frequently mentioned issues, resolves a bunch of crashes, and some other good things.
We continue to work on updates to improve the game further! Make sure to follow our official roadmap as well where we lay out our current and future plans.
Your Police Simulator Team
Changelog - Update 7.4.0
World & Graphics
- Fixed Subway Stations still having collisions enabled
Multiplayer
- Fixed Client becoming partially invisible at times
- Fixed a crash happening to Client when attempting to switch seats multiple times
UI
- Fixed constant display of return to show police presence message (yes, it was annoying)
- Fixed map movement being disabled when hovering over certain UI elements with the mouse
- Deleted the giant red banner disclaiming the current debug version
Crashes
- Fixed a bunch of different crashes to increase the overall stability
Changed files in this update