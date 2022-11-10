The v1.1.2 bugfix update

Once again it seems there is a need for some more bugfixes. We also included some other smaller additions and improvements.

General changes:

Made improvements to the audio settings in the Options menu

Made improvements to the Help menu. Even veteran players can now learn something from the new entries!

Added a new example mod that adds a version of New Game+

Added a small tutorial for new players opening the escape skill menu

Made changes to the last couple of jump points in the Story Crystal

Bugfixes: