The v1.1.2 bugfix update

Once again it seems there is a need for some more bugfixes. We also included some other smaller additions and improvements.
General changes:
- Made improvements to the audio settings in the Options menu
- Made improvements to the Help menu. Even veteran players can now learn something from the new entries!
- Added a new example mod that adds a version of New Game+
- Added a small tutorial for new players opening the escape skill menu
- Made changes to the last couple of jump points in the Story Crystal
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue related to Seles' menu portait while she's webbed
- Fixed the Root of the Issue sidequest not working after being reset
- Fixed librarian already being in the room when repeating the No Talking (Part 1) sidequest
- Fixed Evelyn sometimes instantly spilling the beans when you repeat the No Talking (Part 2) sidequest
- Fixed Aden leaving library instead of librarian at the end of the chapter 8 scene there
- Fixed cloned party being present in the tavern if you repeat chapter 6 after having finished chapter 7
- Fixed some issues related to the difficulty of wrist cuff locks during escapes
- Fixed the Telanore escape guard being invisible during the game over scene
- Fixed sucessfully removing a restraint by struggling in an escape scenario not deducting any time points
- Fixed the Wait option not reducing the distraction meter as much as it should during escapes
- Fixed various minor tileset issues
- Fixed various other lesser bugs and glitches and made various minor improvements
Changed files in this update