 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Didnapper 2 update for 10 November 2022

The v1.1.2 bugfix update

Share · View all patches · Build 9912827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Once again it seems there is a need for some more bugfixes. We also included some other smaller additions and improvements.

General changes:

  • Made improvements to the audio settings in the Options menu
  • Made improvements to the Help menu. Even veteran players can now learn something from the new entries!
  • Added a new example mod that adds a version of New Game+
  • Added a small tutorial for new players opening the escape skill menu
  • Made changes to the last couple of jump points in the Story Crystal

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue related to Seles' menu portait while she's webbed
  • Fixed the Root of the Issue sidequest not working after being reset
  • Fixed librarian already being in the room when repeating the No Talking (Part 1) sidequest
  • Fixed Evelyn sometimes instantly spilling the beans when you repeat the No Talking (Part 2) sidequest
  • Fixed Aden leaving library instead of librarian at the end of the chapter 8 scene there
  • Fixed cloned party being present in the tavern if you repeat chapter 6 after having finished chapter 7
  • Fixed some issues related to the difficulty of wrist cuff locks during escapes
  • Fixed the Telanore escape guard being invisible during the game over scene
  • Fixed sucessfully removing a restraint by struggling in an escape scenario not deducting any time points
  • Fixed the Wait option not reducing the distraction meter as much as it should during escapes
  • Fixed various minor tileset issues
  • Fixed various other lesser bugs and glitches and made various minor improvements

Changed files in this update

Didnapper 2 Mac Depot 1813822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link