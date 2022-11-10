Battle Bands Early Access Patch #19

Hey hey hey, thanks for tuning in to Riff Radio!

Today we've got Early Access Patch #19 for ya, which adds the Grand Royale- special Royale tournaments that are scheduled throughout the week which offer extra Backstage Pass experience and Credits as rewards for the matches you win!

That's not all though, folks! "The Final Judgement" has also switched up their style a bit, focusing more on building hype and less on destroying all who dare challenge them! Go let them know what you think of their new direction!

New Features:

Grand Royale

Special Royale tournaments with extra rewards!

Schedule: May change as we learn more

General Changes:

"The Final Judgement" has been rebalanced to get more hype , more protection and do slightly less destruction.

Bassist Name Tag now moved to not get overlapped by cards in play.

"Protective" Upgrade for crew description more accurate.

In response to community feedback, we're moving away from in-game microtransactions for Credits. We have removed the 'Buy Credits' button from the in-game shop. At this time Credits will only be earnable through Grand Royales, Backstage Passes, and as a single first-time player bonus. Future updates will also allow players to earn Credits through a new challenge system. Down the road, we will look at adding cosmetic-only DLC options for players wanting to show additional support for Battle Bands. Moving forward, we intend to keep Credits obtainable only through various gameplay features.

In addition, we have back-updated Credits for existing players in the following ways:

All players have been given 150 Credits (the same as the first-time player bonus).

Any player who has chosen to purchase Credits in the past has been given a bonus of Credits equal to the amount they originally purchased.

