Update 0.9.0

A new update has just been released (0.9.0)!

This update introduces the first map of episode 2, and a new enemy type; the Grenadier!

In addition, it includes the following bug fixes and improvements;

The priority of weapons when switching from an empty slot has been revised. The grenade launcher is not selected automatically anymore, preventing accidental explosions.

The settings now save properly when starting a new game.

Explosions caused by the player's own weapon will only damage the player by 50%.

The automap now shows security doors in their respective color.

Also, I said in the last update that I would cut the planned level count from 24 to 16, but I think it's still too early to jump the proverbial gun and cut on content. I've been exceedingly stressed out lately and anxiety took the better of me when I wrote that post. Development will continue as initially planned, with 3 episodes of 8 levels each. Sorry for the unnecessary scare!

As always, thank you so much for your support, and stay awesome! :)