Extraneum update for 10 November 2022

Update 0.9.0

A new update has just been released (0.9.0)!

This update introduces the first map of episode 2, and a new enemy type; the Grenadier!

In addition, it includes the following bug fixes and improvements;

  • The priority of weapons when switching from an empty slot has been revised. The grenade launcher is not selected automatically anymore, preventing accidental explosions.
  • The settings now save properly when starting a new game.
  • Explosions caused by the player's own weapon will only damage the player by 50%.
  • The automap now shows security doors in their respective color.

Also, I said in the last update that I would cut the planned level count from 24 to 16, but I think it's still too early to jump the proverbial gun and cut on content. I've been exceedingly stressed out lately and anxiety took the better of me when I wrote that post. Development will continue as initially planned, with 3 episodes of 8 levels each. Sorry for the unnecessary scare!

As always, thank you so much for your support, and stay awesome! :)

  • David

