V18.6 Patch Notes

Below are the patch notes for V18.6.
Fixed Bugs:
- Crafting Fire Rune
- Quest chest not giving item
- Spooky trees in mirrors
- T4 Neptune unable to leave zone
- Looting player corpses not working as intended
Changes:
- Fishing Achievement dock title changed to "FISHING SUCCESS" from "FISH CAUGHT"
- "DIVIDES MAG PER TARGET" info added to AoE spell type traits
- Status application threshold for spells decreased, so lower spell charge is required for status effect application
- Stormbringer renamed to "Typhoon"
As you may all be aware, Oathbreakers is currently in Early Access / Pre-Alpha and you are likely to run into bugs and issues along your journey!
Thank you all for supporting the development of Oathbreakers and I hope you all have a lovely weekend!
