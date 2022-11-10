V18.6 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Below are the patch notes for V18.6.

Fixed Bugs:

Crafting Fire Rune

Quest chest not giving item

Spooky trees in mirrors

T4 Neptune unable to leave zone

Looting player corpses not working as intended

Changes:

Fishing Achievement dock title changed to "FISHING SUCCESS" from "FISH CAUGHT"

"DIVIDES MAG PER TARGET" info added to AoE spell type traits

Status application threshold for spells decreased, so lower spell charge is required for status effect application

Stormbringer renamed to "Typhoon"

As you may all be aware, Oathbreakers is currently in Early Access / Pre-Alpha and you are likely to run into bugs and issues along your journey! If you do come across any bugs or are having any issues please head over to the Oathbreakers Discord Server at [ https://discord.gg/YRTMyrQ ] and click the #bug-report channel!

Thank you all for supporting the development of Oathbreakers and I hope you all have a lovely weekend!