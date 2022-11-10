Update 1.9.0

Hello everyone,

After a few months of work, optimizing the project, cleaning old code and stuff, the new update is now ready bringing improvements to the game.

Changelog:

Quality of life:

the N key can now be used to cycle through the production buildings after all units have moved.

When setting up an offline skirmish game the player configuration now persist if you click back, or start then leave game.

When WSAD camera controls is turned on, the shortcuts (A)ttack, (S)upply and (D)eploy can be accessed by holding left shift.

New terrain types:

Teleport tile - Any unit can traverse it with 0 movement cost.

Concrete - Cosmetic terrain for base and urban foundation. Same defense value as roads.

Modding:

New weapon: Chemical thrower

Added poison. it can be regular or corrosive(also affects vehicles). Poisoned units take damage on turn start and can't heal by thenselves until repaired at a building or the effect wears off by itself. The poisoning alone can't destroy an unit, as the HP will remain stuck at 1.

The "Aircraft" category is now split into "Plane" and "Copter", allowing for example to specify different damage rates for each. You can still use the keyword "Aircraft" to incorporate something to both planes and copters.

Added category "Land" to refer both infantry and vehicle units.

AI:

Reduced the "All-seeing AI" capabilities on easy and medium difficulty levels.

Fixes:

Fixed a sploit where two players in the same team could move any unit twice on the same turn by using the transfer function.

Fixed a bug where an invulnerable building could be destroyed by splash damage.

Upgrading a transport unit to another one with fewer transport slots could cause some passengers to disappear.

General:

Added support for custom campaign missions, accessible through the campaign select menu.

Updated the modding / map editor manuals.

