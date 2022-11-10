 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The siege of Brimir update for 10 November 2022

EA v0.06

Share · View all patches · Build 9912464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new skill progress has been implemented. Now you will need to improve your level in able to unlock different skills and you can use the XP gained in the battles to make them stronger.

The most powerfull skills are not available from the beginning, that enable some kind of progression in the game your are not able to destroy all the enemies with a Blackhole from the begining.

Next I will be working on is this 2 things:

  • Add weapons to the character (machine gun, rockets, etc) they will not use energy but you will have a limited amount every battle.
  • Change the open world mode, I will call it The siege. This mode will be really challenging so you will not be successful from lvl 0 and it force you to improve the character.
    I will redo the map with the main focus on the city of Brimir. A city in the near future with big defensive walls and turrets. The goal is to make the city surrender destroying it. I will post more uptates in discord or the community when I do some progress.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link