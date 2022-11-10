The new skill progress has been implemented. Now you will need to improve your level in able to unlock different skills and you can use the XP gained in the battles to make them stronger.
The most powerfull skills are not available from the beginning, that enable some kind of progression in the game your are not able to destroy all the enemies with a Blackhole from the begining.
Next I will be working on is this 2 things:
- Add weapons to the character (machine gun, rockets, etc) they will not use energy but you will have a limited amount every battle.
- Change the open world mode, I will call it The siege. This mode will be really challenging so you will not be successful from lvl 0 and it force you to improve the character.
I will redo the map with the main focus on the city of Brimir. A city in the near future with big defensive walls and turrets. The goal is to make the city surrender destroying it. I will post more uptates in discord or the community when I do some progress.
