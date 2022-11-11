 Skip to content

Flashing Lights update for 11 November 2022

UPDATE NOW LIVE | Playable Civilian Sandbox Option + NPC Outfit Variety

Build 9912446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

We have a new update for you today, which adds a new option to the sandbox menu: the ability to play as a civilian.

Playable Civilian Sandbox Option

We've added a new option to the sandbox menu, which we think those of you who are into role-play will especially enjoy: the ability to play as a civilian!

When playing in single player, you can play as a civilian via the sandbox menu. In multiplayer, the host can play as a civilian via the sandbox menu too, but if you're a client in another player's game, you will need to be invited to play as a civilian. To do this, the host will need to access the sandbox menu.

When playing as a civilian you can select your character model, drive your own civilian car and be equipped with a gun.

We've also added a selection of outfit variants for NPCs, ensuring the same NPcs aren't always wearing the same colour clothes!

Full Update Notes

New

  • Additional outfit variants for pedestrians
  • Host can now invite players to play as a civilian character through the Sandbox Menu. When starting a server, the host has to set Sandbox Menu to "ON" if they wish to enable the civilian option
  • Civilian players have a gun and can attack other players or AI
  • Civilian players can reload ammo by interacting with their vehicle trunk
  • Police players can use weapons and a taser against civilian players

Fixes

  • Animation fixes for Vehicle Search, Drunk Run and Sit in Vehicles
  • Sound effects added when player gets hit by a weapon or a taser
  • UI added above minimap to indicate sandbox menu key
  • Boxed ambulance steering adjustment
  • Ambulance van steered slightly to the right
  • Players changing roles could duplicate name tags in players list UI
  • Switching to/from freecam in Cod Town could break environment props spawner
  • Updated CCTV images with the new pedestrian variety for Shoplifting call [ID 1000]

What's Next

Our focus now shifts to the December update, and we're especially excited about the modding support! Please note that we've moved the tutorial from December to Q1 - Q2 2023 on the roadmap to give the feature more time.

Thanks,
The Flashing Lights Team

Changed files in this update

Flashing Lights Content Depot 605741
Flashing Lights Depot MAC Depot 605742
