UPDATE NOW LIVE | Playable Civilian Sandbox Option + NPC Outfit Variety

We have a new update for you today, which adds a new option to the sandbox menu: the ability to play as a civilian.
Playable Civilian Sandbox Option
We've added a new option to the sandbox menu, which we think those of you who are into role-play will especially enjoy: the ability to play as a civilian!
When playing in single player, you can play as a civilian via the sandbox menu. In multiplayer, the host can play as a civilian via the sandbox menu too, but if you're a client in another player's game, you will need to be invited to play as a civilian. To do this, the host will need to access the sandbox menu.
When playing as a civilian you can select your character model, drive your own civilian car and be equipped with a gun.
We've also added a selection of outfit variants for NPCs, ensuring the same NPcs aren't always wearing the same colour clothes!
Full Update Notes
New
- Additional outfit variants for pedestrians
- Host can now invite players to play as a civilian character through the Sandbox Menu. When starting a server, the host has to set Sandbox Menu to "ON" if they wish to enable the civilian option
- Civilian players have a gun and can attack other players or AI
- Civilian players can reload ammo by interacting with their vehicle trunk
- Police players can use weapons and a taser against civilian players
Fixes
- Animation fixes for Vehicle Search, Drunk Run and Sit in Vehicles
- Sound effects added when player gets hit by a weapon or a taser
- UI added above minimap to indicate sandbox menu key
- Boxed ambulance steering adjustment
- Ambulance van steered slightly to the right
- Players changing roles could duplicate name tags in players list UI
- Switching to/from freecam in Cod Town could break environment props spawner
- Updated CCTV images with the new pedestrian variety for Shoplifting call [ID 1000]
What's Next
Our focus now shifts to the December update, and we're especially excited about the modding support! Please note that we've moved the tutorial from December to Q1 - Q2 2023 on the roadmap to give the feature more time.
