Goose Goose Duck update for 10 November 2022

2.12 Serial Killer Duck

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New role! The Serial Killer duck lowers their kill cooldown by successfully killing their target and increases if they kill someone else.

The Technician, Mechanic, and Snoop have been merged into the Engineer. Unlike the technician, the Engineer will only see sabotages from living ducks. They can vent for 10 seconds without being booted out, and can use hiding spots on Mallard Manor and the Basement indefinitely.

The Detective can now investigate any number of times in a round, but only once per person.

The Birdwatcher's ability now works on a toggle

Bug fixes

Optimizations

