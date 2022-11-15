First Patch! v1.0.10.0

Hey folks,
It took a little longer than planned, but the good news is that the extra team means extra fixes. This initial patch includes a load of QoL fixes including tutorials and enhanced maps.
Work on the game is ongoing. The next patch will have a bit of a focus on performance improvements.
Here's the full list of changes....
Bugs
- Fixed a section of fencing in the second dungeon that had incorrect collision mapping
- Fixed a collision mapping issue in the first floor of the third dungeon
- Fixed an issue when receiving texts from Mum that allowed non-existing text threads to be selected, crashing the game.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck auto-jumping if they attacked as the jump started
Quality of Life Changes
- The save icon has been swapped out for a more visible save label. The loading label has been removed from loading screens to accommodate this. The version number on the main menu has also moved to avoid text overlapping.
- A difficulty spike in the last dungeon has been smoothed out, as has one in the Sporting Facilities area.
- An adjustment has been made to the opening of the game to make it clearer where players need to go.
- You can now zoom in and out of dungeon maps.
- Significant changes have been made to the overworld map. The bounds of areas are highlighted even after finding a new map area. Entrances/exits to areas are marked with a new icon. A Quest location icon has been added to show the target destination along the main quest line.
- Posts in enemy gauntlets only take one hit to destroy now.
- Tutorial screens have been added to the start of the game to explain some of the key gameplay objects.
- Adjusted some fox areas to smooth out some difficulty spikes
- You can now roll up and down stairs (but still not ladders) per player request.
- A new contextual highlight has been added around to items you can pickup when you approach them.
Changed files in this update