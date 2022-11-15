First Patch! v1.0.10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9912264 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 11:46:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks,

It took a little longer than planned, but the good news is that the extra team means extra fixes. This initial patch includes a load of QoL fixes including tutorials and enhanced maps.

Work on the game is ongoing. The next patch will have a bit of a focus on performance improvements.

Here's the full list of changes....

Bugs

Fixed a section of fencing in the second dungeon that had incorrect collision mapping

Fixed a collision mapping issue in the first floor of the third dungeon

Fixed an issue when receiving texts from Mum that allowed non-existing text threads to be selected, crashing the game.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck auto-jumping if they attacked as the jump started

Quality of Life Changes