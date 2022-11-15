 Skip to content

Park Story update for 15 November 2022

First Patch! v1.0.10.0

Last edited by Wendy

Hey folks,

It took a little longer than planned, but the good news is that the extra team means extra fixes. This initial patch includes a load of QoL fixes including tutorials and enhanced maps.

Work on the game is ongoing. The next patch will have a bit of a focus on performance improvements.

Here's the full list of changes....

Bugs

  • Fixed a section of fencing in the second dungeon that had incorrect collision mapping
  • Fixed a collision mapping issue in the first floor of the third dungeon
  • Fixed an issue when receiving texts from Mum that allowed non-existing text threads to be selected, crashing the game.
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck auto-jumping if they attacked as the jump started

Quality of Life Changes

  • The save icon has been swapped out for a more visible save label. The loading label has been removed from loading screens to accommodate this. The version number on the main menu has also moved to avoid text overlapping.
  • A difficulty spike in the last dungeon has been smoothed out, as has one in the Sporting Facilities area.
  • An adjustment has been made to the opening of the game to make it clearer where players need to go.
  • You can now zoom in and out of dungeon maps.
  • Significant changes have been made to the overworld map. The bounds of areas are highlighted even after finding a new map area. Entrances/exits to areas are marked with a new icon. A Quest location icon has been added to show the target destination along the main quest line.
  • Posts in enemy gauntlets only take one hit to destroy now.
  • Tutorial screens have been added to the start of the game to explain some of the key gameplay objects.
  • Adjusted some fox areas to smooth out some difficulty spikes
  • You can now roll up and down stairs (but still not ladders) per player request.
  • A new contextual highlight has been added around to items you can pickup when you approach them.

