Reminder - Tournament on Nov 19th - 20th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For those of you interested in joining the Same Random Tournament, it's your last chance! Tournament sign-ups will close November 11th at 10am PDT. How to enter:

If you haven't already, join our Discord.

Next, there's a new channel on there called #tournament-signup . Go there and comment with your name in that channel. Please note that the name you enter here should be the name you use on both Discord and Steam during the event.



And for those of you already signed up, here's a refresher of the details. We also have an update on the tournament structure, game setup, and what to do in case of a desync.

When and Where?

The tournament will be played online, and it'll run from November 19th - 20th. Each day of the event, we'll start at the following time:

10am PDT (US)

7pm CET (EU)

1am CST (Asia)

Tournament Structure

As this tournament is being played with less than 64 players, some players are advancing to Round 2 by default. This is determined by sign-up order. If you signed up to the tournament early, congratulations, you automatically advanced to Round 2!

On Day 1, covering Rounds 1 through 4, matches will be Best of 1. This day will last upwards of 4-6 hours. Players will be expected to check in a half hour before the first match starts.

Some of these matches will have a caster streaming the matches.

Round 1 will consist of 32 Players across 16 Matches. The winning 16 will move on to Round 2 .

will consist of 32 Players across 16 Matches. The winning 16 will move on to . Round 2 will consist of 32 Players across 16 Matches. The winning 16 will move on to Round 3 .

will consist of 32 Players across 16 Matches. The winning 16 will move on to . Round 2 will consist of 16 Players across 8 Matches. The winning 8 will move on to Round 4 .

will consist of 16 Players across 8 Matches. The winning 8 will move on to . Round 2 will consist of 8 Players across 4 Matches. The winning 4 will move on to the Semi-Finals.

On Day 2, covering Semi-Finals, Bronze Match, and Finals, matches will be Best of 3.

All of these matches will have a caster streaming the matches.

Semi-Finals will consist of 4 Players across 2 Matches. The winning 2 will move on to the Finals . The losing 2 will move on to the Bronze Match .

will consist of 4 Players across 2 Matches. The winning 2 will move on to the . The losing 2 will move on to the . The winner of the Bronze Match will determine Third Place .

will determine . The winner of the Finals will determine First & Second Place.

Game Setup

First up, for those in the tournament, make sure you're on the Tournament Branch. The password to get in is restricted to those signed up on the Discord. Once in:

Once the bracket is posted, the first listed player in their match will host the game. The other player in that match will need to find the game with the correct player's name in the lobby list.

All matches have to be hosted 10 minutes before the game is supposed to start.

Setting up a match is the responsibility of the players, and in the case of any dispute, contact a tournament admin in the relevant match thread.

In resolving these situations, the rules will be your first place to look. After that a tournament admin makes a ruling and that ruling is final.

Rules

Each match will be a 1v1 played with the following Settings:

Map : Random, Non-variant

: Random, Non-variant Difficulty : Very Hard

: Very Hard Element : Same Random

: Same Random Length : Full

: Full Paths : Standard

: Standard Game Speed : Normal

: Normal Chaos: Enabled

Conditions:

Anything possible within the bounds of the game mechanics is allowed.

The winner is determined by which player lives the longest before the boss waves, or scores the highest if the game reaches boss waves.

An individual shall be allowed a 10-minute grace period after the scheduled match start time before it is considered that they have failed to show. In the event of a failure to show, the individual in question will forfeit the game and be considered eliminated from the tournament.

At the end of a match all players must submit a screenshot of the results, along with a replay of the match in the dedicated channel or thread on the discord to confirm the results.

Using the in-game chat for any kind of harassment over the course of a game is warrant for immediate disqualification.

In Case of a Desync:

If there is a Desync , the match will immediately end. Consider that game null, and do a rematch.

If it happens twice, then go by the following: The one with the most lives before the desync wins that match. If lives are identical, we go by number of first wave clears.



Prizes

The Top 3 will receive an Element TD T-Shirt as well as cash prizes:

1st Place : $250

: $250 2nd Place : $100

: $100 3rd Place: $50

Lastly, if you are interested in casting/streaming these matches, please reach out and let us know on the Discord. We'd love to have as many games casted as possible!

Do note, we'll have a Spectator feature implemented into the game by then, which'll make this a lot easier.

And that's it for the tournament! Version 1.8 drops tomorrow, and yes, it does include balance adjustments. Ideally, we wouldn't do this right before a tournament, but several features from 1.8 are required to run the tournament properly. Plus said balance adjustments aren't anything too major, and the tournament is Same Random.