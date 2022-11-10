Devblog 33

Skin Colors
Last week I added more variety to guest models. But there was one addition that I didn’t manage to finish in time, which is different skin colors. I did manage to add it to this update.
Placement Hints
I reworked the hints that are displayed when you place items. They now appear whenever they are relevant instead of only after clicking while trying to place an item. I also made them look a bit more consistent.
In addition to warnings, there are now also some hints that are displayed when placing items. The rotate button is shown for example.
Added More Tooltips
- Priorities
- Employee randomize button
- Menu stars
- Speed settings
Small Changes
- Fixed blackjack infinite money bug.
- Reworked female sit pose.
- Fixed menu requirements tooltip issue.
- Fixed issue with game speed hotkeys
- Fixed bug with buttons being not clickable
- Improved eating animation
- Fixed woman guests not having a fork.
- Beard color saving fixed
Changed files in this update