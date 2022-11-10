 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tastemaker update for 10 November 2022

Devblog 33

Share · View all patches · Build 9912169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Skin Colors

Last week I added more variety to guest models. But there was one addition that I didn’t manage to finish in time, which is different skin colors. I did manage to add it to this update.

Placement Hints

I reworked the hints that are displayed when you place items. They now appear whenever they are relevant instead of only after clicking while trying to place an item. I also made them look a bit more consistent.

In addition to warnings, there are now also some hints that are displayed when placing items. The rotate button is shown for example.

Added More Tooltips

  • Priorities
  • Employee randomize button
  • Menu stars
  • Speed settings

Small Changes

  • Fixed blackjack infinite money bug.
  • Reworked female sit pose.
  • Fixed menu requirements tooltip issue.
  • Fixed issue with game speed hotkeys
  • Fixed bug with buttons being not clickable
  • Improved eating animation
  • Fixed woman guests not having a fork.
  • Beard color saving fixed

Changed files in this update

Tastemaker Content Depot 1289341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link