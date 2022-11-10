PowerHouse Update

Hey,
This update overhauls the movement to feel more like you are wearing a super suit, similar to characters like iron man. It is faster, more fluid, and more powerful.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey,
This update overhauls the movement to feel more like you are wearing a super suit, similar to characters like iron man. It is faster, more fluid, and more powerful.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update