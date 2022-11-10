 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mall of Mayhem update for 10 November 2022

PowerHouse Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9912092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

This update overhauls the movement to feel more like you are wearing a super suit, similar to characters like iron man. It is faster, more fluid, and more powerful.

Changed files in this update

Mall of Mayhem Developer Comp Depot Depot 1558331
  • Loading history…
Mall of Mayhem Depot Depot 1558332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link