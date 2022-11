Expanded storyline: Celia's diary, play through the events of Celia's past.

Trigger condition: After defeating the minibus and having enough favorability, the game will prompt you to go to Celia's former residence to expand the story.

Completion Rewards:

Completing the expansion story will give Celia a lot of ability points. Open hidden mazes for players to challenge. Obtain exclusive accessories for Celia. Open new arena challenges.