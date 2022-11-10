Vol. 43 Ready Or Not - Development Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Officers,

Welcome to the 43rd edition of our biweekly newsletter! This week we will be showing an in-depth first look at our new map, “Importer”, playable in our next major update. Developers and artists have been working very hard towards this update and are excited to showcase exciting changes and additions!

The Curse of Los Suenos

The Los Suenos Postal Service (LSPS) has long been a staple within the community, meeting the demands of a growing population and bringing fast international shipping to the residents of Los Suenos. Like many businesses in Los Suenos, LSPS found themselves victims of corruption and crime. A formal investigation was launched, investigating the disappearance of almost 10% of total packages transported through this facility.

All of the LSPS staff were all fired and new procedures for both hiring and package handling were introduced to prevent theft and building closures. Due to large media coverage and the large amount of distrust from the general public, a federal government employee was hired to directly oversee the movement of packages within the facility to ensure trust within the community.



Above: This might look functional on the outside but the inside is a different story.

Years later the LSPS grew and became the largest operating facility in Los Suenos. Unfortunately no amount of staff hires and anti-theft procedures can prevent crime in Los Suenos. Police now suspect the facility is illegally importing weapons from hot spots around the world for the local gang, Los Locos. Detectives were dispatched to visit the premises in order to interview suspected staff and ended up walking right into an in-progress deal. A shootout ensues and SWAT is called to scene.



Above: There's going to be a lot of trucks and packages to search, be thorough.

Untraced and Unknown

In response to the LSPD crackdown on the sale of illegal firearms within Los Suenos, LSPS has turned into a hub for the import of firearms from outside the city. Every firearm your average Los Suenion gangbanger could wish for, Select fire AR15s, G19 Compacts, AK pattern rifles, G21SF machine pistols, among other models continue to flow into the city at an unprecedented rate. That amount of firepower are things that every Gang dreams of and every officer fears.

Above: Heavy machinery and gunfire don't mix very well.

Approach carefully, the tall and everlasting clutters of boxes and equipment provide good coverage and hiding spots for suspects. Be aware of the corrupt staff, they know the building better than you and may be armed. Multiple entrances and exits are around every corner; the suspects have the advantage and opportunity to flee.

Conclusion

This concludes our 43rd biweekly briefing where we introduced the newest map, Importer. Be sure to tune in next time for more development news!

If you’d like to help us test new content during playtesting periods on the Supporter exclusive experimental branch, provide us with your game feedback, and keep up with the Supporter community; you can become a supporter at www.voidinteractive.net or at our Steam store page.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1144200/Ready_or_Not/

Are you a content creator on youtube or twitch looking for new games? We got you covered; Ready or Not has partnered with Lurkit to elevate gameplay! Make sure to follow us here.

https://www.lurkit.com/games/ready-or-not

Keep your feet on the ground.

VOID Interactive