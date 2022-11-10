Bug Fix, Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 9911989 · Last edited 10 November 2022 – 18:46:18 UTC by Wendy

Removed the 3rd floor of the 1st stage special research center (Stage 1 was boring)

Add optimization task

Adjust follower collision using melee weapons,

When leaving a follower while running: Fixed the problem that the animation was broken and the player's point of view became strange

Removed the navigation mesh from the top of the 3rd stage armored vehicle

Lobby: Place the acquired followers all over the map so that the player is not lonely (unable to interact)

Player Character: Removed animation of gun raising when blocking something in front of player (animation mixing issue)

Add an image related to getting off in the Follower UI (car picture + eKey)

Tank or Armored Vehicle (red companion): Excluded from Ctrl + z (Keychain) skill

Only yellow companions can use the keychain feature.

3 Fixed the problem that the side stage final reward followers could not be saved