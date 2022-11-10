Bug Fix, Optimization

Removed the 3rd floor of the 1st stage special research center (Stage 1 was boring)
Add optimization task
Adjust follower collision using melee weapons,
When leaving a follower while running: Fixed the problem that the animation was broken and the player's point of view became strange
Removed the navigation mesh from the top of the 3rd stage armored vehicle
Lobby: Place the acquired followers all over the map so that the player is not lonely (unable to interact)
Player Character: Removed animation of gun raising when blocking something in front of player (animation mixing issue)
Add an image related to getting off in the Follower UI (car picture + eKey)
Tank or Armored Vehicle (red companion): Excluded from Ctrl + z (Keychain) skill
Only yellow companions can use the keychain feature.
3 Fixed the problem that the side stage final reward followers could not be saved
Changed files in this update