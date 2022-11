Share · View all patches · Build 9911985 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Most noticeable change is save-data slot selection — now you can select 'slot' (or 'profile') in main menu.

All existing progress is stored in 'SaveData Slot 1'.

There is also ability to clear progress in current slot ("re-roll" the world), via Main Menu | Settings | Clear Progress.