Patch Notes 0.3.7

Hey Herders!

For our fourth patch of the week we've fixed a lot of geometry related issues with some of our levels, which should make it easier to not lose the last couple of cats in some corner somewhere. We've also rebalanced a few of the items, in particular nerfing the Barking Doggy. It's now more effective than before at short distanced, but less effective at longer distances. These changes mean we need to reset the leaderboards unfortunately, but most previous tactics should still work.

Finally, we've added a small "how to play" section to the main menu. Hopefully this is enough to get new people started, but don't forget to check out our YouTube channel for more!