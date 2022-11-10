 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cat Herders: Couch Coop Cat Corralling! update for 10 November 2022

Patch Notes 0.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9911872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Herders!
For our fourth patch of the week we've fixed a lot of geometry related issues with some of our levels, which should make it easier to not lose the last couple of cats in some corner somewhere. We've also rebalanced a few of the items, in particular nerfing the Barking Doggy. It's now more effective than before at short distanced, but less effective at longer distances. These changes mean we need to reset the leaderboards unfortunately, but most previous tactics should still work.

Finally, we've added a small "how to play" section to the main menu. Hopefully this is enough to get new people started, but don't forget to check out our YouTube channel for more!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2183921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2183922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link