Sex Chess update for 10 November 2022

SEX CHESS!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The release of Sex Chess!

We faced a lot of obstacles on our way, but we finally managed to release the game.

We worked very hard and hardly slept, as one of the team members dropped out of the project at the last minute and was unable to pass on some of the content to us. We had to make it from scratch in an emergency!

At the moment our game is not perfect and contains some bugs and errors.

Starting tomorrow we will start fixing them and adding new content!

The future of Sex Chess depends on your support!

