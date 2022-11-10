Various bugfixes across the game

Hi!

This update fixes various soft-locks found throughout the game.

If you encountered one of those, we're really sorry and hope you enjoy the game nonetheless!

The next update will allow players to resume playing from the puzzle they are currently on, without having to restart the entire chapter. There will also be a button to reload the current level, so that if you encounter a situation where you are stuck, it will be less painful to have to restart.

After that update, we will work on some accessibility features such as text scaling and colour palette tweaking, as well as a toggle, to avoid having to hold down the Interact button to move the tiles.

Thank you for playing our game! ❤

Florian & Baptiste