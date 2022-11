After months of waiting, icosi-do has been launched! This is the first game that I launch on Steam; thus, I don't really know what I am doing, but so far everything appears to work fine. If you run into a problem, please let me know and I'll try to fix it as soon as possible.

A note on the discount: because of the week-long release discount, the game cannot be part of the upcoming autumn sale on Steam.

Be patient and don't forget to have fun!