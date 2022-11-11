LODs - Ver. 0.30x0815a

Message received.

Greetings to all survivors. In this update, work has been done to improve the performance of the game. There were a little reworked objects models, as well as improved LOD's. ːsapcelootboxː

And also by the comments of players from our Discord server, was fixed bug in the control associated with different speed of takeoff (Space button) and the rest of the control.

And do not forget to updated new game arts in the store. ːsteamhappyː

Fixes and new: