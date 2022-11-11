 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Remains update for 11 November 2022

LODs - Ver. 0.30x0815a

Share · View all patches · Build 9911653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Message received.

Greetings to all survivors. In this update, work has been done to improve the performance of the game. There were a little reworked objects models, as well as improved LOD's. ːsapcelootboxː

And also by the comments of players from our Discord server, was fixed bug in the control associated with different speed of takeoff (Space button) and the rest of the control.

And do not forget to updated new game arts in the store. ːsteamhappyː

Fixes and new:

  • Updated planet's texture, now it has a small relief
  • Reworked inventory UI for playing with a gamepad in future updates
  • Fixed Blueprint freeze bug
  • Fixed bug of missing drilling effect
  • Fixed "asteroid full screen" bug in the prologue

Changed files in this update

Remains Depot 1309821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link