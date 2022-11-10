P&C Beta Update: 10.11.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Oh my, this was hell! ːhotgoblinː

But gamepad! And Progeny Skills become even more prominent as your old pre-update pals will be getting their very own skill and you'll also be able to see them previewed in the box!

There are also new Skills exclusively given by new trainer NPCs! The first 3 are here!

And the next 4 will be coming next...

Size: 765.8 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Gamepad update!

ːswirliesː You can now plug and unplug your gamepad freely while playing

ːswirliesː Keyboard/Gamepad controls option added in the System menu

ːswirliesː Progeny refresh! Your old Progeny will be now getting random skills assigned!

ːswirliesː Added section in Dear's Progeny box showing your Progeny Skill!

ːswirliesː Skill trainers! The first 3 have been added (Tantra Princess, Wilt, and the Cat Mewster)!

ːswirliesː New Skills added: Yin and Yang, Misery, Tantric Love

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed party swap being possible when an egg is hatching

ːswirliesː Fixed saving being possible while Sexy Time is happening

ːswirliesː Fixed choice window misplacement during recruitment

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening randomly with units teleporting around during battles

ːswirliesː Fixed Skeleton Route death by Freeze/Poison/Heat bugging