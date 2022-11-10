A Surprise with every Kill! - Mod Friday is Here!

Greetings Mercenaries,

As some of you may know this mod well, however, there are words floating around the galaxy, whispers that mention an incoming slew of mercs. We need to keep our aim as sharp as ever as we prepare for the upcoming battle. Before we LEAP into the details, a big thank you to @Th_Mrow for today's mod. Now, below are your special instructions:

Special Instructions

Friday (Nov 11) event will run from 4pm EST until 5pm EST

Join the server “Devs + Community Jam” to LEAP in!

You spawn in with a weapon and after you make a kill, you'll then change your weapon to something new

Everyone is welcome to try this mod out, be sure to HAVE FUN!

Prizes for Joining

A 2x Contract Bonus

Notice 10/11/2022

We’re looking for people who are interested in running a controller-only playtest and would like to provide some feedback. We’re will be running this playtest on Nov 18 at 4pm EST. If you’d like to be a part of this, please let me know - DM me here or on Discord.

As a reminder, we run our in-game chats over Discord so if you’d like to join the action feel free to enter the voice chat with our dev team and community! That’s all for now folks, feel free to ask any questions and if you’d like to be a part of our community please LEAP on into the Discord by clicking the link below.