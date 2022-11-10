Big Update! New Character stories & New costume released!

**This time, we are doing a large-scale additional content update for BHC.
**
**1) DLC Heroine Package 2 Released
**
The story of the new battle heroine below has been added.
- The story of 'tsundere' childhood friend! [Ticy Phenyl] story!
- Conquer the best celebrity of Genetics! Another story of [Elizabeth Mabley]!
- If you have cleared all character scenarios in the main part, you can enjoy the DLC character scenarios in order.
This DLC contains the following new cards:
- New Action Cards: 1 type
All-Around Skill Ver.2 :
- New event cards: 3 types(Superior Event Card)
Limit Breaker (Morale)
Wish come true (Romance)
Eternal redemption (Desire)
**2) Additional release of costume characters
**
Enjoy a different kind of fun with a new character costume!
- Ticy Phenyl: Long hair
- Elizabeth Mabley: Bunny Girl
- Satellizer L. Bridget.: Chinese dress
- The basic heroine graphics appearing in the story mode are changed to match the costume.
- In card battles and character battles, the heroine graphics are changed to match the costume.
- You can change the challenge mode player character to a heroine costume.
(* Costume change does not apply to event graphics in the love scene.)
**3) Challenge Mode: Advanced Stage Appears
**
- Now you can challenge the additional sections 11 to 15
We hope that DLC will add a new experience to enjoy the game!
Changed files in this update