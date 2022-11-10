 Skip to content

Battle Heroine Crisis update for 10 November 2022

Big Update! New Character stories & New costume released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**This time, we are doing a large-scale additional content update for BHC.

**

**1) DLC Heroine Package 2 Released

**

The story of the new battle heroine below has been added.

  • The story of 'tsundere' childhood friend! [Ticy Phenyl] story!
  • Conquer the best celebrity of Genetics! Another story of [Elizabeth Mabley]!
  • If you have cleared all character scenarios in the main part, you can enjoy the DLC character scenarios in order.

This DLC contains the following new cards:

  • New Action Cards: 1 type
    All-Around Skill Ver.2 :
  • New event cards: 3 types(Superior Event Card)
    Limit Breaker (Morale)
    Wish come true (Romance)
    Eternal redemption (Desire)

**2) Additional release of costume characters

**

Enjoy a different kind of fun with a new character costume!

  • Ticy Phenyl: Long hair
  • Elizabeth Mabley: Bunny Girl
  • Satellizer L. Bridget.: Chinese dress
  • The basic heroine graphics appearing in the story mode are changed to match the costume.
  • In card battles and character battles, the heroine graphics are changed to match the costume.
  • You can change the challenge mode player character to a heroine costume.
    (* Costume change does not apply to event graphics in the love scene.)

**3) Challenge Mode: Advanced Stage Appears

**

  • Now you can challenge the additional sections 11 to 15

We hope that DLC will add a new experience to enjoy the game!

