Big Update! New Character stories & New costume released!

**1) DLC Heroine Package 2 Released

The story of the new battle heroine below has been added.

The story of 'tsundere' childhood friend! [Ticy Phenyl] story!

Conquer the best celebrity of Genetics! Another story of [Elizabeth Mabley]!

If you have cleared all character scenarios in the main part, you can enjoy the DLC character scenarios in order.

This DLC contains the following new cards:

New Action Cards: 1 type

All-Around Skill Ver.2 :

All-Around Skill Ver.2 : New event cards: 3 types(Superior Event Card)

Limit Breaker (Morale)

Wish come true (Romance)

Eternal redemption (Desire)

**2) Additional release of costume characters

Enjoy a different kind of fun with a new character costume!

Ticy Phenyl: Long hair

Elizabeth Mabley: Bunny Girl

Satellizer L. Bridget.: Chinese dress

The basic heroine graphics appearing in the story mode are changed to match the costume.

In card battles and character battles, the heroine graphics are changed to match the costume.

You can change the challenge mode player character to a heroine costume.

(* Costume change does not apply to event graphics in the love scene.)

**3) Challenge Mode: Advanced Stage Appears

Now you can challenge the additional sections 11 to 15

We hope that DLC will add a new experience to enjoy the game!