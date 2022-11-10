Update 0.97 is out - Gemini: Debrief System, Dynamic Skybox, Flight Manual



The 0.97 update adds the Dynamic Skybox and the new Mission Debrief System to Project Gemini. A big update to the Gemini Flight Manual is also included, and the rendering of the same recovery ship as seen in Mercury.

In addition, I have remodeled a lot of the interactable components in the Mercury capsule.

Note: If this updates gives you issues, you can revert back to a previous version by using the Steam betas tab for the game.

Mission Debrief System for Project Gemini

The most important part of this update is the integration with the new Mission Debrief System for Gemini. As with Project Mercury, you will now get a mission summary with timeline, stats and graphs related to your Gemini mission execution.





Dynamic Skybox for Gemini

The new Dynamic Skybox has been added to Project Gemini. As with Mercury, the skybox requires quite a lot of calculations and will update at an interval of 10 seconds (or after completing a timescale). This adds the capability of night launches, and for early morning pre-launch procedures, you get to see the sun rise as you prepare for launch.







Updated Gemini Flight Manual

The Gemini Flight Manual has received an update. The screenshots has been changed, sections has been added/changed and all checklists has been updated to the latest version.



Mercury Cockpit Updates

I have doubled the resolution of the main textures used to render the Mercury Cockpit and updated fonts/font sizes and layout. A lot of the interactable switches has also been remodeled and made more realistic to improve the Mercury cabin experience.







Here is a summary of this update:



Gemini: Mission Debrief System

Gemini: Dynamic liftoff skybox and landing

Gemini: Recovery ship

Gemini Flight Manual Update (to be released on public update)

Fixed: Gemini cockpit sunlight orientation relative to cockpit fix

Fixed: Gemini cockpit sunlight shadow artifacts removed

Mercury Cockpit updates

Fixed: Mercury entry particle line in external view

Fixed: Gemini entry particle line in external view

Fixed: Gemini interior light bulbs illuminated when batteries depleted

Fixed: Gemini entry effect during PPS burns

Fixed: Engine noise from Agena PPS when fuel runs out

Fixed: Agena RCS thruster jets stuck visible when OAMS is turned off

Fixed: Lots of shadow artifacts in Mercury

Fixed: Mercury illuminated switch sockets and EPI when it should be dark

Fixed: CSM Mission Timer RESET and SET logic

Fixed: FC monitoring gauges and minor CM FC logic updates

Fixed: Minor CM FC purge logic changes

Fixed: Gemini lights has stopped working

Lots of typos and mission updates

Language updates

Dictionary updates

Runnable checklist updates

Thanks to the contributors for helping make this game better and better, and to the test pilots and alpha floor players for feedback, testing and helping out.