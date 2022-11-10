Update 0.97 is out - Gemini: Debrief System, Dynamic Skybox, Flight Manual

The 0.97 update adds the Dynamic Skybox and the new Mission Debrief System to Project Gemini. A big update to the Gemini Flight Manual is also included, and the rendering of the same recovery ship as seen in Mercury.
In addition, I have remodeled a lot of the interactable components in the Mercury capsule.
Note: If this updates gives you issues, you can revert back to a previous version by using the Steam betas tab for the game.
Mission Debrief System for Project Gemini
The most important part of this update is the integration with the new Mission Debrief System for Gemini. As with Project Mercury, you will now get a mission summary with timeline, stats and graphs related to your Gemini mission execution.
Dynamic Skybox for Gemini
The new Dynamic Skybox has been added to Project Gemini. As with Mercury, the skybox requires quite a lot of calculations and will update at an interval of 10 seconds (or after completing a timescale). This adds the capability of night launches, and for early morning pre-launch procedures, you get to see the sun rise as you prepare for launch.
Updated Gemini Flight Manual
The Gemini Flight Manual has received an update. The screenshots has been changed, sections has been added/changed and all checklists has been updated to the latest version.
Mercury Cockpit Updates
I have doubled the resolution of the main textures used to render the Mercury Cockpit and updated fonts/font sizes and layout. A lot of the interactable switches has also been remodeled and made more realistic to improve the Mercury cabin experience.
Here is a summary of this update:
- Gemini: Mission Debrief System
- Gemini: Dynamic liftoff skybox and landing
- Gemini: Recovery ship
- Gemini Flight Manual Update (to be released on public update)
- Fixed: Gemini cockpit sunlight orientation relative to cockpit fix
- Fixed: Gemini cockpit sunlight shadow artifacts removed
- Mercury Cockpit updates
- Fixed: Mercury entry particle line in external view
- Fixed: Gemini entry particle line in external view
- Fixed: Gemini interior light bulbs illuminated when batteries depleted
- Fixed: Gemini entry effect during PPS burns
- Fixed: Engine noise from Agena PPS when fuel runs out
- Fixed: Agena RCS thruster jets stuck visible when OAMS is turned off
- Fixed: Lots of shadow artifacts in Mercury
- Fixed: Mercury illuminated switch sockets and EPI when it should be dark
- Fixed: CSM Mission Timer RESET and SET logic
- Fixed: FC monitoring gauges and minor CM FC logic updates
- Fixed: Minor CM FC purge logic changes
- Fixed: Gemini lights has stopped working
- Lots of typos and mission updates
- Language updates
- Dictionary updates
- Runnable checklist updates
Thanks to the contributors for helping make this game better and better, and to the test pilots and alpha floor players for feedback, testing and helping out.
