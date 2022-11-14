Patch 1.06

Features
● Added “Skirmish Mode” option to the main menu. This allows players to take on A.I. opponents in 1v1, 2v2, and 1v2 matches completely offline
● Players can still take on AI opponents with friends via Custom Match as before
● Competitive Ranked matches have been merged in Quickmatch for quicker matchmaking experiences
● Mastery XP and unlocks will now be gained via Quickmatch.
● Previously, Ranked matches tried to pair players who are closer together in Rank. Quickmatch also had a pairing system but was more relaxed with its requirements as it was meant to just get you into a match as quick as possible. Now with the merger of Ranked into Quickmatch, pairing should be more relaxed for you to gain your Mastery levels and unlocks.
Bug Fixes
● Fixed a clipping issue with Gascoine’s horse on the Hero Management UI.
● Fixed and updated some text translations.
● Fixed an issue where more than 50 Palisades could be built.
● Fixed an issue with Konrad not holding his bow correctly in the Hero Management UI.
● Fixed a clipping issue with Gascoigne’s hand on the Hero Management UI.
● Fixed an issue where a 2v2 map could be started without any opponents.
● Fixed an issue with Konrad’s arrows not flying horizontally correctly during Retribution.
● Various game stabilization fixes and connectivity improvements.
Updates:
● Updated the Swordsman Animation in the Hero Management UI.
● The Game Credits have been added to play in the Campaign upon completion of the final mission. This will only play the first time the level has been completed.
● Melee Mitigation is now called Ranged Defence in the Squad Details Panel.
● Updated the handle on the King Andrew and Warband Sword.
● Updated the Campfire Bow Idle and Eager animations a bit.
● Tweaked the position of Faysal’s Quiver.
● Removed the HP display for the walls on The Severance map.
● The Find Game button in the Last Man Standing now reads “Start Mission” when the room is full.
● Updated various in-game images.
● Updated various textures for some characters and items.
● A Timeout has been added in the event connection is lost while matchmaking.
● Updated the Matchmaking process so that Matchmaking cannot be canceled after a match was found. (Will need to load into the map and the quit out if you desire to leave the match)
● Adjusted the UI display with maxed out profiles.
