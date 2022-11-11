 Skip to content

Nyanco Impact update for 11 November 2022

[News] Nyanco Impact - Early Access

Build 9911557

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! We hope you're enjoying Nyanco Impact! Feel free to share your opinions and upload user-created content, but don't forget to follow the Steam guidelines.

In celebration of our early access launch, we are releasing a short light novel (visual novel) created using AI artwork from Nyanco Impact. This would be one of the fun ways that you can play Nyanco Impact. You can view this user created content at the following Steam link. Have fun!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2191670/Nyanco_Impact/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2191900/Nyanco_Impact__NSFW_Pack/

