Launch Day! Let’s GOOOOOOOOO!!!

Heya, Crewmates!

It’s finally hereeeee. ✨ Happy Among Us VR launch day! ✨ We’re so excited for everyone to play the game!

On top of the game now being officially available, we’ve got a number of other exciting things to check out. So, let’s recap, shall we?

The Hat Pack: Crew Favorites bundle is now available with a selection of 🎀 fashion-forward 🎀 looks for you to strut around the Skeld II in! We pulled five of the top favorite hats from the original Among Us game and brought them into VR — just for you!

Also just for you — ✨ new channels ✨ have been added to our official Among Us VR Discord server! 🔎 Looking for matchmaking and lobby codes? 🎨 Want to share your awesome Crewmate fan art? Just hoping to find a community of awesome VR players excited to lure you into Electrical ☠? The answers to all of those needs AND MORE await! So, join the fun!

We’d be remiss to not highlight our Beta Test recap blog and again acknowledging our ✨ eternal gratitude ✨ to all the dedicated Crewmates (and Impostors) who helped us test the game over the past few months. There are some really interesting nuggets of information in the blog, so definitely check it out for some insider scoop.

And lastly, we wanted to also share the handful of known bugs at launch 🚀 … you know, just in case you might encounter them. Read more about these game-specific bugs in detail here on our official blog! That said, we'll keep you posted about upcoming patches and updates down the line which will solve these bugs, so keep your Bean eyes out for those! 👀

We can’t wait to hear stories of all the lying, betrayal, and hilarious moments you’re sure to encounter.

Have fun, stay safe, and don’t be suspicious, beans!