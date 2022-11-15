Community Patch #3 - Multiplayer Improvements & Quality of Life Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9911339 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Following on from the recent Trick-or-Yeet Update we've been working on implementing requested fixes and some small Quality of Life changes. We were really pleased to see the positive response to the new multiplayer PvP options and we hope these changes continue to make everyone's experience smoother!

See you out there kicking butt!

Cinder Cone & Modern Wolf

General

Peasant clothing and items display correctly

Fixed typo in online message

Multiplayer

Fixed Client player Ghosts being stuck uncontrollable in Network play

Clients can't get stuck in shop or portrait interactions if host quits

Clients can no longer get stranded if a host leaves while a level is loading

Corrected sportsball visibility for Clients, sportsball dies correctly when a goal is scored

Charged attacks display for other players correctly over the network, charged attacks triggered over the network can no longer be prevented by lack of resources

Adjusted instruction text in PvP modes to display correctly for all levels

Misc.

Moved PvP sign in HQ to be more visible

The build number for this patch is 1.1.5.

☠️ Follow Skeleton Crew on Twitter

☠️ Join the community on Discord

☠️ Subscribe to our Newsletter