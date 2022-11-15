Community Patch #3 - Multiplayer Improvements & Quality of Life Changes

Hello everyone!
Following on from the recent Trick-or-Yeet Update we've been working on implementing requested fixes and some small Quality of Life changes. We were really pleased to see the positive response to the new multiplayer PvP options and we hope these changes continue to make everyone's experience smoother!
See you out there kicking butt!
Cinder Cone & Modern Wolf
General
- Peasant clothing and items display correctly
- Fixed typo in online message
Multiplayer
- Fixed Client player Ghosts being stuck uncontrollable in Network play
- Clients can't get stuck in shop or portrait interactions if host quits
- Clients can no longer get stranded if a host leaves while a level is loading
- Corrected sportsball visibility for Clients, sportsball dies correctly when a goal is scored
- Charged attacks display for other players correctly over the network, charged attacks triggered over the network can no longer be prevented by lack of resources
- Adjusted instruction text in PvP modes to display correctly for all levels
Misc.
- Moved PvP sign in HQ to be more visible
The build number for this patch is 1.1.5.
