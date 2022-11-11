Patch Version v0.300.27 QOL Part II

Hey everyone.

We are happy to bring our newest update - Quality of Life Part II. In this update, we took on several aspects of the game that needed some polishing and we did everything in our power to will improve the gameplay experience.

Also as announced last week, we are opening our beta branch. For details on how to access it, check the bottom of this announcement.

Looking forward we will be posting our Roadmap in the next few days to give you all a glance at our plans for the future of "A Hero's Rest"

Without further ado, Patch notes for Version v0.300.27

Difficulty Changes:

Games that have received the Game-Over Screen and continued will no longer be able to receive Steam Achievements during that playthrough. Milestones will continue to unlock normally but achievements will not be rewarded for gaining them. This is to reward players that haven't lost the game during their playthrough. This will affect new & existing games, achievements that have already been earned this way will not be changed .

Accessibility:

Added Keybinds for Rotating the camera with the Keyboard, these can be changed in the

Control section of the Settings menu.

Added a New Slider to the control section of the settings menu to adjust the speed in

which you zoom in / out when using your zoom, This affects both keyboard & Mouse Zoom.

New:

The Message log has been reworked, Now you are able to filter what's displayed in the log

by Consumables / Gear / Quests and Other (Like Restocks or Bee-Hive Sales) notifications.

The left button can still be used to instantly collapse or expand the log.

Gear Items can now be renamed after crafting by selecting them via the inventory menu.

New options at the trader now allow you to sell all broken / Bad Items in your shops

and also give you the ability to buy/sell Materials in Bulk of 1/5/10. Remember that when

buying / selling in bulk you are still subject to the supply & demand rate changes.

also show the current town population, formed by Heroes & Visitors.

also show the current town population, formed by Heroes & Visitors. Crafting menus will now display the current stock of products belonging to the shop. It's now

possible to quickly open the inventory corresponding to the shop by pressing the button next to the stock.

Changes:

Heroes' upgrading logic has been improved. They will now be smarter about upgrading, increasing

their effectiveness while reducing situations where they would get morale penalties.

at the bottom of the tooltip.

Rare Items should now be easier to distinguish in the Hero Inventory.

Hovering over the Heroes CR-Ranges in the top left of the Hero Manager will now display the number of Heroes currently displayed in the list.

The Visitors are back! Visitors will flock to your town more regularly as your population increases. Previously visitors became scarce as your hero population increased, this is now changed and they will make sure to return for those shop stands in your shops!

While in Popular reputation, Quest limit has been increased to 20 up from 15

While in Popular reputation, Quest limit has been increased to 20 up from 15

We reworked the wording of the threats when you mouse over the images, to make them more engaging and explanatory of your objectives.

The Icon displaying Decorations in the Details panel of the vendors has been replaced.

Rephrased the QuestBoard's Tooltip to better guide new players on how to place it down.

Fixes & Improvements:

Increased the text size in the quest name for better readability.

The Season summary will now properly reward players that have reached the soft cap of 50 Hereos and have not lost or gained Heroes during the season in review.

The inventory Window will now be more responsive when switching categories or vendors, This is especially noticeable when owning a large number of inventory items.

When switching between quest objectives, custom Quest names will no longer reset once chosen.

Fixed a bug where Item Images were missing their images in the inventory window when loading a cloud save into a different computer or System.

Fixed a bug that would occur under certain conditions, that would lock players from opening windows or exiting the game. (We will continue to investigate this but we believe we covered the cause of the bug if this happens during your play you can QuickSave [F5 by default] and QuickLoad [F9 by default].)

A Bug that allowed players to make some profit from the Trader in Hardcore Difficulty has been fixed. This is no longer possible to replicate.

Fixed a bug where very unfortunate heroes would find themselves lost in thought at the entrance of the town, never to continue their Heroic journeys.

Fixed an issue where the Weapon master wouldn't move back to his station's location if the Station

Was only moved slightly off from its original location.

Playing on the Beta Branch:

While this branch will grant access to new content there are a few things that are important to mention, and it's very important that you Backup Your Save before ever playing in this branch.

The Beta Branch will receive frequent updates while a big update is in the works for the main branch of the game.

The Beta Branch is unstable and it may have more bugs / and possible game-breaking problems while the content is in production, Save Games may be corrupted and lost, it's important to Backup Your saves before playing in this branch.

The Content in the Beta Branch is a work in progress and always subject to change, It's advised to not take the features released there as set in stone.

The Main Branch is and will always be the most stable and up-to-date version to play the game, and the only official version supported.

Accessing the Beta Branch:

In Order to play on the beta branch all you need to do is the following steps.

Open the context menu by Right clicking "A Hero's Rest" in your library and go to properties .

. Go to Betas and Select "Beta - Unstable Build"

At the time of this release, the beta branch and the main branch will be identical but this may change in the future when we work or larger patches.

Credits:

Thanks to JS from the Discord Server for sharing with us the Heroic picture of the announcement.

If you would like to have your own heroes featured in our announcements or events, head to our Discord Channel, and share your pictures in the Picture-Galore Channel.

Happy questing everyone!

Loke & Chaya. 🧙‍♂️🧙‍♀️