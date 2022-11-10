 Skip to content

Dark Adaption Playtest update for 10 November 2022

Version 0.60.0 (Beta Playtest)

Fixed: Dead player was hearing sounds of all other players.
Fixed: Dead player could not switch through ship cameras.
Fixed: Player died event was repeatedly called, causing all sorts of problems.
Fixed: Dead player could not open ingame menu.
Fixed: Mission terminal screen was rendered in front helmet camera display.
Fixed: Scanner had no tooltip.

