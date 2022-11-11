Update ver 1.00d

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to ver 1.00d.
■General
- Fixed typos.
- Changed the design of the story panel select screen.
■Characters
Common:
- Backstep Attacks: Can no longer be cancelled when they fail to hit the opponent. Reduced invincibility duration.
- Fixed an issue where attempts to execute a Backstep Attack, Rush Attack, or Side Attack would often trigger a regular melee attack instead.
Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat.
author: Regarding the issue where controllers don't work:
We are working towards a proper fix for this issue, but as a temporary measure, please try the following:
Unplug all controllers from the PC
Go to the C:\Users\UserName\AppData\LocalLow\AreaZero\VOP\Save folder
Delete the Key.dat file
This can potentially fix the problem when you next launch the game. [
Changed files in this update