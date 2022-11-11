Update ver 1.00d

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!

Today, we have updated to ver 1.00d.

■General

Fixed typos.

Changed the design of the story panel select screen.

■Characters

Common:

Backstep Attacks: Can no longer be cancelled when they fail to hit the opponent. Reduced invincibility duration.

Fixed an issue where attempts to execute a Backstep Attack, Rush Attack, or Side Attack would often trigger a regular melee attack instead.

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat.

author: Regarding the issue where controllers don't work:

We are working towards a proper fix for this issue, but as a temporary measure, please try the following:

Unplug all controllers from the PC

Go to the C:\Users\UserName\AppData\LocalLow\AreaZero\VOP\Save folder

Delete the Key.dat file

This can potentially fix the problem when you next launch the game. [

