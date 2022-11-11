 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Valkyrie of Phantasm update for 11 November 2022

Update ver 1.00d

Share · View all patches · Build 9911152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to ver 1.00d.

■General

  • Fixed typos.
  • Changed the design of the story panel select screen.

■Characters
Common:

  • Backstep Attacks: Can no longer be cancelled when they fail to hit the opponent. Reduced invincibility duration.
  • Fixed an issue where attempts to execute a Backstep Attack, Rush Attack, or Side Attack would often trigger a regular melee attack instead.

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat.

author: Regarding the issue where controllers don't work:
We are working towards a proper fix for this issue, but as a temporary measure, please try the following:
Unplug all controllers from the PC
Go to the C:\Users\UserName\AppData\LocalLow\AreaZero\VOP\Save folder
Delete the Key.dat file
This can potentially fix the problem when you next launch the game. [

PLAYISM

Twitter
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link