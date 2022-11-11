Update 13 Released

Here it is! Update 13 is now available to everybody for free. I really hope you enjoy it.

All the characters have some new content. The progression system has changed a little. And Kendra has voice acting for some lines and for her sex scenes.

Be sure to check the character's screens in the menu to see what new content is available for each of them.

That's about all I have to say here! Let me know how you like the update in the discussions or on Discord. Thanks for all the support you all have given me. I appreciate you all!