11/11 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9911025 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 02:32:21 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the Spirit Mirror System will be updated at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 11/11, which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

Benefit function: weekly exempt role update

This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Wu Qizhi, He Ruoyao, Ning Caichen, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Spirit Complaining Camp: Bai Qiulian, Yang Qilang, Spoon Monster, Xing Tian

New time limited activities

1.11.11 Enjoy a good gift!

Half off discount for selected skin in the mall is available for a limited time

Time: 11.11-11.18

"Swimming air double" exchange activity

Double the swimming air when winter begins

Time: It is expected to be off the shelf on December 11

Rules of activity: You already have a good skin of Luofang - Youqi. You can open the exchange activity, and use broken jade to exchange for Luofang - swim into the spiritual realm full set of clothes

"Three Charms of the White Rabbit" hair color exchange activity

Time: 11.11-11.25

"Cold, cunning, fiery!" Collect three sets of corresponding rabbit girl clothes to unlock the hair color of the corresponding character

[New fitting room]

Theme Treasure Box: Wei Qingyu - Day Jasmine, Nalan - Phantom Quiet, He Ruoyao - Zhu Yan Embroidery Return of Tianxuan Treasure Box: Shangxiang Dance Series for the King, Lingzhengying Dance Series for the King Consumption Points Mall: Luofang - Swimming into the Holy Land

Balance Adjustment

The simulated spirit Dracula 1 skill to summon bats becomes 2 skills (requires the consumption of soul points) The simulated spirit Dracula 2 skill night attack becomes a field The simulated spirit Dracula field becomes a skill Simulated Grievance Eight Feet adults are adjusted to 1 skill, and 3 skills can be accelerated at the same time, but 3 skills are not accelerated in proportion, but the movement speed is fixed The simulated wrangling skin can now remove the first and second fragments of the array eye Slightly increased the right button power storage time of the simulated soul detective Wei Qingyu Now the simulated spirit scout will have a clear indication when entering the icicle range of the simulated Snow Maiden Add a connection prompt that can detonate each other between simulated ice pillars of Snow Maiden

[BUG repair]