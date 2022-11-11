11/11 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Dear agent,
It is estimated that the version of the Spirit Mirror System will be updated at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 11/11, which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000
Benefit function: weekly exempt role update
This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Wu Qizhi, He Ruoyao, Ning Caichen, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulated Spirit Complaining Camp: Bai Qiulian, Yang Qilang, Spoon Monster, Xing Tian
New time limited activities
1.11.11 Enjoy a good gift!
Half off discount for selected skin in the mall is available for a limited time
Time: 11.11-11.18
- "Swimming air double" exchange activity
Double the swimming air when winter begins
Time: It is expected to be off the shelf on December 11
Rules of activity: You already have a good skin of Luofang - Youqi. You can open the exchange activity, and use broken jade to exchange for Luofang - swim into the spiritual realm full set of clothes
- "Three Charms of the White Rabbit" hair color exchange activity
Time: 11.11-11.25
"Cold, cunning, fiery!" Collect three sets of corresponding rabbit girl clothes to unlock the hair color of the corresponding character
[New fitting room]
-
Theme Treasure Box: Wei Qingyu - Day Jasmine, Nalan - Phantom Quiet, He Ruoyao - Zhu Yan Embroidery
-
Return of Tianxuan Treasure Box: Shangxiang Dance Series for the King, Lingzhengying Dance Series for the King
-
Consumption Points Mall: Luofang - Swimming into the Holy Land
Balance Adjustment
-
The simulated spirit Dracula 1 skill to summon bats becomes 2 skills (requires the consumption of soul points)
-
The simulated spirit Dracula 2 skill night attack becomes a field
-
The simulated spirit Dracula field becomes a skill
-
Simulated Grievance Eight Feet adults are adjusted to 1 skill, and 3 skills can be accelerated at the same time, but 3 skills are not accelerated in proportion, but the movement speed is fixed
-
The simulated wrangling skin can now remove the first and second fragments of the array eye
-
Slightly increased the right button power storage time of the simulated soul detective Wei Qingyu
-
Now the simulated spirit scout will have a clear indication when entering the icicle range of the simulated Snow Maiden
-
Add a connection prompt that can detonate each other between simulated ice pillars of Snow Maiden
[BUG repair]
-
Fixed the problem that the ghost still appears after Xiao Li, a simulated spirit, steals the ghost
-
Fixed the problem that Xiao Li could use 3 skills to transfer to the second floor in some locations of the alley map Bathhouse to simulate the spirit of resentment
-
Fixed the problem that the skill description of the simulated grumbling adult 3 was inaccurate
-
Fixed the problem of He Ruoyao's phantom night sonata series, Shang Xiang's Yin Gui's round dance series, and Sikong Xing's Qimeng's symphony series wearing the mold on the back
-
Fixed the problem that the icons of Soul Array and Explosive Array were reversed
-
Fixed the problem that the simulated spirit scout took the heart guarding jade to use the sleeping charm, and the simulated spirit complaining Snow Girl 2, 3 skills hit the soul scout, which would consume the heart guarding jade
-
Fixed the problem that when Snow Maiden's 2, 3 skills hit the Spy at the same time, she could be resisted twice by a heart guarding jade
-
Adjust the special effects of Shangxiang - Yin Gui round dance series and Sikong Star - Qimeng symphony series
Changed files in this update