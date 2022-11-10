Patch Notes 11/10/22

Bug Fixes

Fixed events that have mismatched outcomes with the description

Fixed Owl’s Mulligan sending stress cards into the discard pile

Fixed Roxanne applying the wrong enchantments for certain options

Fixed potions occasionally appearing invisible during haggle sessions

Fixed music loops in Sylvia’s shop

Minor Ice Tonics and base potions no longer display the same icon

Misc typo fixes

Roxanne's enchantments now help potions qualify for custom orders that require certain traits

Updated the boss’ move set during the final competition

Shelf bonus is now visibly applied to the potion price when placing the potion on the shelf

You can no longer receive multiples of the same wallpaper or flooring

Known Issues

Xid cards - “Rhythm” doesn’t stack correctly. “Jingle” adds patience when used on 0 cost cards

Victory confetti persists past the competition in some cases

“Ferocity of the Squirrel” does not currently apply the effect from “Fuel to the Fire”

Holding more than 15 cards in hand at once makes cards at either end unplayable

Haggle debuffs - “Fuming” and “Tension” stack effects instead of increasing duration

Gold wallet cannot go past 6 figures

Save file play time breaks with saves longer than 24 hours

Hero loot screen displays hero’s EXP gain, but level-up isn’t shown

Hero’s EXP gain is inconsistent with adventuring “test” versus the actual amount gained at the hero’s return

Using the ESC menu during a competition can cause weird game states to occur

Interacting with a vendor’s shop UI before their speech bubble appears can softlock the UI

Submitting a competition potion with a trait bonus that puts the value of the potion over the competitor’s goes into the card game instead of auto-winning

Workarounds

Fullscreen display setting results in rendering issues

Alt-tabbing while using the “Fullscreen” display mode, or any other activity on Windows that shifts the focus out of the game, will cause the game to only display a small portion of the screen.

Use Alt + Enter, Ctrl + Enter, or F11 to get out of it. For now, please play using the “Borderless” display option if you are experiencing instability in fullscreen.

Need More Information

We need more information on these issues while we try to reproduce them on our end, so if you’re able to we’d appreciate if you sent the following to support@xseedgames.com:

A zip file of your save data located here:

[Game Installation Folder]/Potionomics/Binaries/Win64

[Game Installation Folder]/Potionomics/Binaries/Win64 A zip of all the additional save data here::

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Potionomics/Saved/SaveGames

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Potionomics/Saved/SaveGames Screenshot of your in-game config settings

Your PC's DxDiag output as a .txt file (https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4028644/windows-open-and-run-dxdiagexe)

For visible bugs, please submit a video with ~30 seconds leading up to the bug occurring if possible.

Trait Icons are hard to read

If you are having trouble differentiating between the Trait icons due to the color, please reach out to us at support@xseedgames.com. We would love to get in touch and see what we can do to improve the icon design.

Love, Voracious Games