Controller Support + What we're working on

Controller Support is now available !
Also wanted to give you some news about what we're working on :
- A Final Boss at the end of the church area
- A new mob in the church
- A new environmental interaction in the garden and another in the church
- New stuff in the interzone area, that'll be tied to the game's meta-progression
We're also in the process of designing the next 2 characters and their card packs, so feel free to join the discord and tell us your suggestions & favourite cards !
Changed files in this update