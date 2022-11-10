Controller Support + What we're working on

Share · View all patches · Build 9910972 · Last edited 10 November 2022 – 16:19:22 UTC by Wendy

Controller Support is now available !

Also wanted to give you some news about what we're working on :

A Final Boss at the end of the church area

A new mob in the church

A new environmental interaction in the garden and another in the church

New stuff in the interzone area, that'll be tied to the game's meta-progression

We're also in the process of designing the next 2 characters and their card packs, so feel free to join the discord and tell us your suggestions & favourite cards !