Cult Of Babel update for 10 November 2022

Controller Support + What we're working on

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller Support is now available !

Also wanted to give you some news about what we're working on :

  • A Final Boss at the end of the church area
  • A new mob in the church
  • A new environmental interaction in the garden and another in the church
  • New stuff in the interzone area, that'll be tied to the game's meta-progression

We're also in the process of designing the next 2 characters and their card packs, so feel free to join the discord and tell us your suggestions & favourite cards !

