Batora: Lost Haven update for 10 November 2022

Enhance Batora: Lost Haven with the power of Geforce RTX!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Do you know that Avril’s journey across worlds is enhanced with the power of Nvidia Geforce RTX?

Thanks to the RTX, we can active the Ray Tracing, a technique that calculates the projection of light rays within a 3D scene, to make it as realistic as possible, with improved reflections, refraction and shadows. With this technology Batora: Lost Haven can offer you a more complete and pleasant experience to see and to live!

With RTX on, the otherworldly alien landscapes of Batora: Lost Haven come alive.

See the video below for just a small glimpse of the boosted visuals! ☄️✨ And don't forget to leave a review on Steam in order to continue to support Batora: Lost Haven!

