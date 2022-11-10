November HEALTH Patch is LIVE | Full Notes & Info

Welcome, Marauders, to our November Health Patch! (NOW LIVE)
We have much to get through! In the notes below we have detailed all the fixes, additions, balancing, and more.
❗ Make sure to read through to the end, you don’t want to miss the sneak peek at what’s coming next!
FULL PATCH NOTES
NEW
- Webley Pistol
- EM-2 battle rifle
- Locked Depot for the Navy Outpost
- Locked Depot for Penal Colony
- Sten attachments; Muzzle Brake, Drum Mag and Wooden Stock
- Additional Daily Contract missions, bringing total to 42
- Single loot spawners have had their physics disabled to prevent loot penetrating collision/spawning outside of the play area
- Added map cycling to prevent too much map repetition
- Players now receive a Marauder Kill for destroying a Breacher Pod
- Intro movie can be disabled with Steam launch option command: ‘nostartupmovies’
- Can now adjust FOV (80 to 100)
- Can now have lean set to toggle
- Air control - most weapons now have a larger spread and recoil whilst jumping. Some weapons have their spread only increased a little where it makes sense e.g. the viper mk1, shotguns and pistols.
- Navy Commandos and their Major can spawn in any raid location except for the navy outpost.
- Crews are automatically locked but you can set it to be unlocked via the creation of the crew.
- A siren alarm can now be heard when a breach occurs inside a ship.
- Reinforced Anti-Cheat
ART
- Colour, reflections and lighting pass on Asteroid Mine.
- Sten Weapon Model and Textures
- Redistributed airlock positions in Asteroid Mine
- Colour and reflections pass on Merchant ship
- Stg44 rifle now has a front post (foresight)
- Improved Krasa muzzle flash effects.
BALANCING
- Capital Ship and Merchant Ship have had their spawn chance increased by 30%
- The headshot damage multiplier is now 3x rather than 3.5x
- Airlock redistribution in Asteroid Mine
- 6 airlocks in Terraformer
- 6 airlocks in Navy Outpost
- 5 airlocks in Prison
- 5 airlocks in Spaceport
- The Airlock now has more accurate collision (props etc)
- Sten suppressor now requires fabric alongside metal scrap
- Sten suppressors does 2 extra damage instead of 1
- Large first aid kit’s healing amount has been increased by 35%
- Lower-tier recipes have had their crafting timers greatly reduced.
- All armour and helmets (except the leather jerkin, civilian helmet and pouch rig) have been buffed by 20% protection.
- Heavy caliber weapon damage has been increased by around 15%, except SVT40, Johnson and the Mosin pistol which have had their damage reduced.
- “Top brass” mission requirements is now 8 instead of 10
- “Become Infamous” mission has been re-balanced to include more targets.
- M45-k is the only SMG to receive a damage buff.
- Compact containers are now 3x3 cells.(storage capacity remains the same)
- Industrial locked loot bins in Navy Outpost and Penal Colony
- Klobb is now a burst only weapon and has a 24 round capacity
- The jump turn rate is now 40% (down from 50%)
- The durability of SMGs has been lowered
- Most weapons have had their credit value increased by 15 to 35%
- Welrod damage is down to 36 from 40.
- All Smgs have had their recoil slightly increased.
- Uzi suppressor now requires a toolkit instead of metal scrap
- 9mm ammo and luger replaced with the Webley revolver in the pirate factions trader
- Suppressors and stocks no longer available in the trader have been moved to crafting unlocks
- EM-2 and Sten drum mag can now be looted from the Kingdom Alliance supply drop.
- Radio backpack is now 6x6 storage capacity
- Reduced recoil on the M50 rifle
- Shotguns now have a large increase in spread over distance. the terminator and trench having a tighter spread, liberator and jackhammer have a medium spread and the double barrel has a larger spread
- Reduced the length of certain actions on ai squads (sas and commandos) to prevent them looking frozen when failing to complete/reach them
- Panzer removed from the central empire shop (now it’s higher tier armour) and replaced with plate armour. (medium tier armour)
- Pirate trader's supply drop has been added to the vault loot pool and removed from the faction shop, it has been replaced with the machete.
UI
- The Discord button is now on the main menu screen
- Removed ban appeal option from the main menu ticketing menu (moved to else where in the UI)
- Changed the guide info to say you prestige at level 50 to match the actual in-game level you need to hit
- Moved report button next to the player who killed you name in the end screen to make it more obvious
- Added toggle lean to the options menu
- In the main menu, can now use the ESC key to quickly close the following menus: leaderboard, support ticket, guide, ship management, daily contracts
- Login screen and main menu you are banned now have buttons to appeal ban which goes to t17 support
- Options menu tweaks and updated for new fov and toggle lean settings
- A marauder-specific KD (aka KD against other players) to the stats menu
- Build id is now shown on the login screen
- Moved commando maj stat kills up next to the commando kills in the stats menu (as makes more sense)
- New can’t enter raid area as pod warning popup if you try to use a raid entrance as a pod
ANIMATION
- EM2 rigged in-engine and core animation set done
- Webley rigged in-engine and core animation set done
- Radar dish on top of the prison raid area now rotates slowly
- Sten animation poses tweaks to go with new model
SOUND
- New unlock sounds for the locked bar doors
- Updated several sounds use in the large metal shutter door
- Removed dead space from start of the pick up put down item sounds so they feel more responsive
- Misc tweaks/adjustments to item pick up put down sounds
- Tweaks/adjustments to misc attaching attachments to weapons sound in the workbench menu
- Unique sounds added for k1 stock and mp40 stock being attached
- New and reworked vault door sounds
- New and updated lootable sounds
- New sounds for the Webley (shoot & reloads)
- Radar dish on top of the prison raid area now has sound
OPTIMISATIONS
- Optimised Merchant Ship
- Optimised Terraformer
- Optimised Asteroid Mine
- Optimised Ship Interiors
FIXES
- Miscellaneous crashes
- Various duplication issues
- Various exploit issues
- Various raid collision issues
- Various Crew issues
- Fix added to stop Auto looting/Fast looting removing attachments from weapons
- Fixes added for instances of gear not coming into raid that was equipped in menu
- Fixes added for Keycard’s losing dock information and player data.
- Fixes added for members of a crew not going into raid with their captain/crew
- Fixed transition sounds not playing when using the ESC button to quickly go back from certain menus
- Fixed pressing escape on the main menu first time it would try and go back even though it was at the top-level menu already
- Fixed vault locks back side being see through
- Fixed some industrial bins being able to be accessed without being unlocked
- Fix for crew still showing up in server list even if they were set to private (locked)
- As pod the able to “breach” popup now contains the correct “key” based on your keybind settings
- When on the turret the "key" to exit turret message now contains the correct key based on your keybind settings
- When piloting the frigate the "key" to exit the pilot seat message now contains the correct key based on your keybind settings
- Fix for the fire extinguisher, blowtorch and flamethrower's ammo is not shown in first person view/fpp
- Fixes added to help with ultrawide problems
- Fix added for splines causing a crash
Please note:
- When playing in a squad, the Captain’s ship is used.
- If a teammate escapes out of the raid while piloting the captain’s ship – the pilot will take ownership of the ship, and the captain loses it.
ONE MORE THING…
Our first, significant update is coming to Marauders this December – codename: Ace.
Cast your eyes on the transmission:
