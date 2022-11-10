 Skip to content

Lunistice update for 10 November 2022

Lunistice is OUT NOW

Hello!

It's here! It's out! Lunistice just released on Steam. What started as a challenge for me to develop a game within 30 Days became a much bigger project in the end. And the community helped shaping it. And I just want to thank everyone involved. From the Twitch Chat to my coworkers. From my composer to my family.

And now: Enjoy the game. Master Hana's dreams. Play Lunistice. And if you don't know what to expect from the game, there is also a free demo available!

And check out the OST, which is now also available on Steam! https://store.steampowered.com/app/2208660/Lunistice_Soundtrack

Thanks.
A Grumpy Fox

