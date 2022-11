Share · View all patches · Build 9910520 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have released a hotfix to address issues that surfaced in Update 1.5.

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to load their profiles

Fixed an issue with the Mask filter not working properly on macOS

We want to thank you for your patience while we worked to resolve these issues.

Happy Racing!