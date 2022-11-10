 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TaleSpire update for 10 November 2022

Mini Feature: Water Tiles (Resin Blocks)

Share · View all patches · Build 9910321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Today we're releasing the highly requested Water Tiles! It is far from a perfect solution, unfortunately. There will be some oddities when entering the water tiles with your camera, as well as other quirks players will become familiar with. We might be able to address some soon; others will have to wait for a future water solution.

We're looking into doing some non-geometric water shapes for an upcoming update, so keep an eye out for those.

Patch Additions and Fixes:
  • Added ability to toggle picking of "transparent" tiles in Build Mode.
  • 2 Water tiles (1x1 and 2x2)
  • Shadow offset on Skull on Pike, and some Office Props are fixed.

Thank you all for your patience and persistence.
Till next time! Have a great one.

BUILD-ID: 9910321 - Download Size: 87.2 MB

Changed files in this update

TaleSpire Depot Depot 720622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link