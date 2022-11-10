Mini Feature: Water Tiles (Resin Blocks)



Today we're releasing the highly requested Water Tiles! It is far from a perfect solution, unfortunately. There will be some oddities when entering the water tiles with your camera, as well as other quirks players will become familiar with. We might be able to address some soon; others will have to wait for a future water solution.

We're looking into doing some non-geometric water shapes for an upcoming update, so keep an eye out for those.

Patch Additions and Fixes:

Added ability to toggle picking of "transparent" tiles in Build Mode.

2 Water tiles (1x1 and 2x2)

Shadow offset on Skull on Pike, and some Office Props are fixed.

Thank you all for your patience and persistence.

Till next time! Have a great one.

BUILD-ID: 9910321 - Download Size: 87.2 MB