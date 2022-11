Share · View all patches · Build 9910294 · Last edited 10 November 2022 – 14:46:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello co-conspirators!

v1.0.7 of the game is now live! It includes:

🔹Fix for the ability view staying open on top of the end game screen

🔹Fixed a bug in which starter units had 3 connections at higher levels

🔹Overall smaller bug fixes and polish.

Happy conspiring!

Rafa