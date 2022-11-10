SECRET UPDATE | King of the Hill Season 3

With this update, we added something SECRET to the game. For now, all you get is a hint: look for this secret on Level 7. We can also tell you that this "secret" can completely change the latter part of your run! Plus, it'll upend the balance of power in the King of the Hill multiplayer mode.

• We also made some not-so-secret changes •

" Kaled's Assembly " has been reworked. Now every 3rd Shooter can summon a Kaled, but that Kaled is a lot stronger than before;

5 new mutations in the same vein as "Kaled's Assembly" have been added for different classes: " Faithful 54MUR41 " - Fencers; " Pet Thorny " - Tricksters; " Friendly Deathknight " - Tanks; " Purr-Meow " - Fighters; " Boomfish " - Throwers.

New mutation: " Overheal ". Lets Healers heal allies in advance during a fight;

New consumable button: " Tester ". Triggers a random text event;

We added the option to view your opponent's mutations in PvP. Just go to your own mutations window during a PvP fight, and then you'll be able to figure it out from there;

The game mode selection window now shows your Brawl record ;

Frosty now deals damage to a random enemy on death.

King of the Hill Season 2 Results

THE WINNERS:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1.🥇LAZARUS A.I.[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.🥈Wereshrew[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.🥉AwesomeFool[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Congratulations, puny humans! Special medals have been added to your nickname on the KotH leaderboards. If you beat the game and ended up on the leaderboards during the Halloween celebration, you should also get your special medal now.

Season 3 starts now and ends on December 1st at 4 pm UTC.

