Boom Slingers update for 14 November 2022

Update 2.4.0

Update 2.4.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Book of Collectables is here! You can now track every collectable item in the game and see them in the Team menu! Can you collect them all?

OTHER
Improved notifications
General bug fixes

