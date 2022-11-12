 Skip to content

AI: Art Impostor update for 12 November 2022

Update v0.3.0

Update v0.3.0

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.

Improvements

  • Improved the style selection screen
    Some styles are more likely to reflect the given texts on results, and others are less likely to do so; therefore, we modified the screen to add some small suggestions.

  • Strengthened the penalty for the players disconnected from the Ranked Match
    We've noticed that some players have intentionally disconnected from the Ranked Match to avoid the loss of Skill Rate, so we introduced a heavier penalty to those who disconnect from the Ranked Match.

  • Added the display of the number of players in queues

Bugfix

  • Fixed the issue that the players on mobile editions would disconnect from the game if they returned from the background

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

AI: Art Impostor Development Team

