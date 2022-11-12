Update v0.3.0

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.
Improvements
-
Improved the style selection screen
Some styles are more likely to reflect the given texts on results, and others are less likely to do so; therefore, we modified the screen to add some small suggestions.
-
Strengthened the penalty for the players disconnected from the Ranked Match
We've noticed that some players have intentionally disconnected from the Ranked Match to avoid the loss of Skill Rate, so we introduced a heavier penalty to those who disconnect from the Ranked Match.
-
Added the display of the number of players in queues
Bugfix
- Fixed the issue that the players on mobile editions would disconnect from the game if they returned from the background
Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
AI: Art Impostor Development Team
