Update v0.3.0

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.

Improved the style selection screen

Some styles are more likely to reflect the given texts on results, and others are less likely to do so; therefore, we modified the screen to add some small suggestions.

Strengthened the penalty for the players disconnected from the Ranked Match

We've noticed that some players have intentionally disconnected from the Ranked Match to avoid the loss of Skill Rate, so we introduced a heavier penalty to those who disconnect from the Ranked Match.